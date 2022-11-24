Jaishankar Points To 3Cs As Challenges To Food Security: Covid, Conflict, and Climate

HIGHLIGHTING the three Cs–Climate change, Covid-19, and Conflict–which are impacting food security across the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said a concerted global push for millets is imperative to counter the challenges, increase self-reliance and global availability.

While addressing the High Commissioners/Ambassadors based in Delhi during the luncheon hosted jointly by the department of agriculture and farmers welfare and the ministry of external affairs as a pre-launch celebration of the International Year of Millets (IYOM), Jaishankar said, “I see three challenges to food security- Covid, Conflict, Climate. Each one has impacted food security significantly.”

Jaishankar also said, “Millets have increasing relevance in the world today in the backdrop of Covid, climate change, and conflicts.”

Jaishankar stressed that millets are important for food security as well as international relations.