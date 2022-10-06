Jaishankar Meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, Holds Talks On Indo-Pacific, Ukraine Crisis, Maritime Security

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to discuss greater business collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar said that nations like India and New Zealand have a particular responsibility for forging a post-colonial order that will provide global prosperity and stability. He discussed issues like the security situation in the Indo-Pacific and the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine with his New Zealand counterpart.

Delighted to participate at the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame Awards 2022 and the New Zealand launch of Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery. Value the presence of PM @jacindaardern , her cabinet colleagues and MPs at the event. pic.twitter.com/9gGCwq5Bna — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 6, 2022

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Auckland as the Minister of External Affairs, held "warm and productive" talks with his New Zealand counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta.

"Warm and productive talks with New Zealand Foreign Minister @NanaiaMahuta this afternoon. Two societies, respectful of tradition and culture, are seeking to forge a more contemporary relationship."

"Appreciated the exchange of views on (issues of) international concerns such as the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict. Value our working together in multilateral forums, including the UN and Commonwealth," Jaishankar said.

At a joint press conference with Mahuta, Jaishankar said, "I see this not just as a visit, but really an endeavour by two countries very respectful of each other's traditions and culture, very conscious of their diverse nature, to forge a more contemporary relationship, and a more contemporary one."

"I think we do recognise today that countries like India and New Zealand have a particular responsibility in forging a post-colonial order, which is fairer, which is more equitable, and which will provide the prosperity and stability to large parts of the world with which we are historically linked," he said.

The International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Initiative for Resilient Island States were a few of the efforts he stated that India has been supporting over the past several years.

In addition, he emphasised the "need of cooperating not only bilaterally, but with other countries to cope with situations like pandemics, which we know will undoubtedly resurface at some point in the future and, of course, other common problems, like maritime security, for example."

We briefly discussed the need for improved air connectivity, he said.

