'Land Taken By China In 1962': Jaishankar Takes Veiled Dig At Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said some people talk about Indian territory taken by China, but they do so for politics. The Union minister said the land they talk about was taken by China in 1962, and not recently.

"Sometimes, they talk about some land, which was taken by China in 1962. But they will not tell you the truth. They will give you the impression that this thing happened yesterday," he said without taking names.

Interacting with the audience at a book launch in Pune, Jaishankar alleged that some people deliberately spread wrong news on the issue of China. The external affairs minister was attending the launch of 'Bharat Marg', Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way'.

As several political leaders have shown lack of confidence in the government over the border dispute with China, Jaishankar said there are some in the Opposition who have such thinking which he finds difficult to understand. Jaishankar went on to allege that such people spread wrong news or information about China on purpose.

"If you want to ask why they have no confidence, why are they misleading people, why they spread the wrong khabar (news) about China? How can I answer these questions? Because I know they are also doing politics. Sometimes they deliberately spread such news that they know is not true," Jaishankar said.

In September 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given "100 square kilometres of Indian territory" to China "without a fight," and asked the government how it will be retrieved.

Jaishankar also said sometimes some people say he lacks understanding, but in that case, he will approach the military leadership, Army, or Intelligence. "I will not call the Chinese ambassador and seek information," he said. He was referring to Rahul Gandhi's meeting with ambassadors of two neighbouring countries in 2017, when India and China were locked in a standoff on the border area abutting Bhutan.

