Jain Community Stir: How Jharkhand Govt's 3-Year-Old Decision Snowballed Into A Massive Row | Explained

A decision made by the Jharkhand government in 2019 has now snowballed into a major controversy and led to Jain organisations protesting across the nation. State and Central governments had both declared the Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand a 'tourist spot' and 'eco-sensitive zone'. Since then several incidents have been reported to have hurt the religious sentiments of the Jains. The community has also been enraged by the vandalism of a shrine in Shetrunjay hill in Gujarat’s Palitana.

“Ever since this decision was made, several people have started visiting the place and certain incidents have been reported in the recent past which hurt our religious sentiments. Drinking and eating non-vegetarian food are banned for us. Also, people have started trekking the hills with their shoes and slippers on. We want the authorities to leave the place isolated and honour our religious sentiment," Ajay Jain, who led the protests in Jharkhand, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Here is all you need to know about the massive protests beings held by the Jain community:

- On July 24, 2022, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren released the state’s new tourism policy. The policy underlines developing Parasnath as a religious tourist centre alongside Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar and Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh district.

- Members of the Jain community took to the streets in droves in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad to protest vandalism of Adinath Dada’s Pagla and Jharkhand government’s policy of treating the Parasnath hill as a tourist spot.

- A septuagenarian Jain priest had been on a hunger strike for nine days before dying in Jaipur on Tuesday. Now a native of Jodhpur Sugyeysagar has started a fast at Jaipur’s Sanghji temple, since December 25.

- Parasnath hills in Girdih district of Jharkhand is the highest peak in the state and home to the most important pilgrimage destination for people of Jain faith - Sammed Shikarji. This pilgrimage is revered by both the Digambara and Svetambara sects of Jainism.

- This hill said to be the spot where as many as twenty of the twenty-four Tirthankaras attained ‘Moksha’ (salvation).

- The matter has only cropped up now because the Jain community “came to know about the government notifications only recently… when someone read about it”, claimed Bhramachari Tarun Bhaiyyaji, spokesperson of Sammed Shikharji, as quoted by the Indian Express.

- Jharkhand Finance Minister Oraon has said that the “sentiments of the Jain community will be respected” and the issue will be discussed again before coming to any decision regarding the holy site.

- Anger had been brewing among Jains since early December last year when a reports of vandalism of Adinath Dada’s Pagla, in a shrine in Rohishala village in Gujarat, came to light. The security manager of Seth Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi had filed a case in the matter. It is an organisation of the Svetambara sect of Jainism.

- Later a dispute had broken out between Swami Sharnanda and the SAKP over installing CCTV cameras on the premises of Neelkanth Mahadev Temple on the Shetrunjay hill, where Adinath Dada’s Pagla is also located. Swami Sharnanda, who is a local Hindu religious figure, had claimed that the Jain organisation cannot install CCTV cameras in a Hindu Temple, according to a Indian Express report. The SAKP pays the salary of the Neelkanth Mahadev temple’s priest.

- A delegation of Jain community has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing their greivances with regard to the two incidents.

- The issue has brought three most unlikely parties on the same page - Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party.

- Owaisi had met Jain community leaders on Tuesday and extended his support to them, demanding the Jharkhand government to rescind its decision.

- BSP Supremo Mayawati has also supported the cause of the Jain community saying that the fact that they have to protest is a matter of “grave sorrow and concern”.

- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey while supporting the Jain community’s demands said, “Shri Sammed Shikharji place is a pure and a spiritual place. It should not be a tourist place. The UPA government always hurts the feeling of people, and they don’t care about the religions. If they will not listen, then BJP will also protest against this”.