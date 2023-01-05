Jain Community Stir: Centre Halts Tourist Activities In Shrine Area, Issues Notice To Soren Govt

Amid massive nationwide demonstrations by the Jain community, the centre today has halted all tourist activities in the Sammed Shikharji Shrine area and asked Jharkhand state government to take strict action. Meanwhile Hemant Soren government has written to the Centre asking them to take 'appropriate decisions' in the matter.

The Centre, on Thursday, halted all tourist activities in Jharkhand's Parasnath Hills amid growing Jain outrage over the desecration of Sammed Shikharji shrine by visitors. It has sternly asked the state to act strictly against banned practices such as consumption of liquor or "defiling of sites of religious and cultural significance" or causing damage to the ecology.

Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has also issued an office of memorandum to Jharkhand govt saying that Sammed Shikharji Parvat Kshetra is the world's most sacred and revered Teerth Sthan of Jain dharma.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote a letter to the Union cabinet Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav regarding maintaining the sanctity of ‘Sammed Shikharji Teerth Kshetra’ and taking “appropriate decisions pertaining to the site”.

Members of the Jain community have, for the last few days, taken to the streets in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad to protest vandalism of Adinath Dada’s Pagla and Jharkhand government’s policy of treating the Parasnath hill as a tourist spot.

The Jharkhand government had, in 2019, designated the Parasnath Hills (a holy site for Jains across the world) as a ‘tourist spot’. Later that same year, the centre had also given it an ‘eco sentitive zone’ tag and said the area harbours high potential for ‘eco-tourism’. Members of the Jain community have alleged that since then tourists have been desecrating their holy site by drinking alcohol and consuming meat in the vicinity, things that strictly prohibited in the Jain religion.

After the massive protests that erupted, which were mostly directed against the Jharkhand government, even the Centre has had to come out and make its stand in the matter clear.

“Government recognizes its sanctity and significance for the Jain community as well as the Nation at large & reiterates its commitment towards maintaining the same: Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate change,” a statement released by the Ministry said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Several political parties have in the recent days extended their support to the agitation of the Jain community members. Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Hyderabad and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi had raised questions on the conduct of the Jharkhand government in the matter and even met with Jain leaders to support their cause. Bahujan Samajh Party Supremo Mayawati also supported the Jain community by saying that the fact that Jains have to protest is a matter of grave “concern and sorrow”.

BJP leaders too have been relentless in attacking Jharkhand’s ruling coalition of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress.

