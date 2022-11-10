Jailed Activist Gautam Navlakha Gets SC Relief, To Be Placed Under House Arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha surrendered before National Investigation Agency in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence matter, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Image: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Gautam Navlakha, one of the accused in Bhima Koregaon case, to be placed under house arrest. Citing health condition, Navlakha had appealed to the top court that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Maharashtra's Taloja jail.

The apex court specified that Navlakha will not be allowed to leave Mumbai or Navi Mumbai. Listing the restrictions to be imposed on him, the court said CCTVs will be installed at the entrance, exit and outside the rooms of Navlakha's residence. He will not be provided access to e-gadgets.

However, he will be allowed newspapers and access to television, but without an internet connection. He will be free to meet his lawyers.

The Supreme Court further said the agencies are at liberty to keep inspecting his residence. However, it observed that this should not turn into a ruse to harass the petitioner.