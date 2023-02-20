Jail Inmate Swallows Mobile Phone During Inspection In Bihar’s Gopalganj

IN A shocking incident, an undertrial prisoner of Bihar’s Gopalganj district jail allegedly swallowed a cell phone on Saturday during checking. The prisoner took the step out of fear of being caught by the prison officers, news agency PTI reported citing an official on Monday.

The prisoner is identified as Qaishar Ali who swallowed the mobile phone during an inspection on Saturday. The prison officers came to know about the incident when Ali developed extreme stomach pain on Sunday.

Qaishar Ali was arrested by Gopalganj police on January 17, 2020, with smack (narcotic substance) near Hajiapur village under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). Ali spent the last three years behind bars.

"The prisoner informed the jail authorities and narrated the sequence of events. He was immediately rushed to Gopalganj district hospital where the x-ray of the inmate revealed the presence of a foreign particle in his abdomen," Manoj Kumar, Gopalganj jail superintendent was quoted as saying by PTI on Monday.

The doctor who was present at the hospital’s emergency ward, Salam Siddiqui informed that the inmate was hospitalised due to stomach pain. “The x-ray of his stomach was taken and the presence of foreign particles was visible during the examination. There is a need to investigate it thoroughly,” Dr Siddiqui further said.

Ali was sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital for further medical treatment after the hospital formed a medical board. During raids conducted in jails around the state in March 2021, approximately 35 cell phones, seven sim cards, and 17 cell phone chargers were seized.

The use of mobile phones by the inmates inside the jail also raised a question about the credentials of security officers. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that strict action will be taken against inmates found using mobile phones in prisons. The government further said that the accused will face a jail term of three to five years in addition to a fine ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000.

(With Agency Inputs.)