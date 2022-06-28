'Jahil' Are Like Moving Corpses: Sanjay Raut Tweets Ahead Of Date With ED

Shiv Sena spokesperson and party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying "jahil people" are people are moving corpses.

"'Jahalat' is a kind of death and 'Jahil' people are like moving corpses," said Raut in his cryptic tweet.

Interestingly, Raut's tweet comes hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

The senior Sena leader has been asked to appear at ED's office in south Mumbai. The moves comes at a time when a political crisis has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebel by Eknath Shinde against the Thackeray government.

Raut, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, has criticised the ED's summon and termed it a conspiracy, daring the Centre to arrest him.

"I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks, are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. "Arrest me! Jai Hind!" he tweeted on Tuesday.

In April this year, the ED had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam.

Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, who is a close associate of the Sena leader.

The agency said its investigation revealed that around Rs 100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), to the account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities.

Pravin Raut has been a director in an infrastructure company called Guruashish Constructions and is stated to be a subsidiary of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), an accused in the case. Pravin Raut was arrested in the past by the Maharashtra police's economic offences wing.