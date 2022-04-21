New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday reprimanded the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for continuing with the demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri even after the top court ordered the civic authority to stop its operations. Giving a stern warning to the NDMC, the top court said that "it will take a serious view of the demolitions carried out after information was given to Mayor", and extended the stay on the anti-encroachment drive for two more weeks.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan