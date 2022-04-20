The anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri was stopped on Wednesday following an order from the Supreme Court/ PTI image

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The anti-encroachment drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of Delhi was stopped by the Supreme Court on Wednesday following a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which claimed the buildings of the Muslim riots accused are being razed.

Ordering a status quo, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said the court will hear the matter again on Thursday, asking the Registrar General of the court to convey to the authorities the order "immediately".

This came after senior advocate Dushyant Dave - appearing for the Muslim body - said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has not stopped the demolition.

"I am sorry to mention it again...In the morning, I had mentioned the matter. Despite communicating the (stay) order, they (authorities) are not stopping the demolition," Dave said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"They are saying that they have not officially received any communication. I request to ask the secretary-general to communicate the order to the police commissioner and the mayor and the commissioner of the NDMC," Dave added.

What's this about the anti-encroachment drive?

Communal clashes erupted in Jahangirpuri on Saturday while a Hanuman Jayanti procession was crossing the area. Stones were pelted and live rounds were fired allegedly which led to injury to nine people, including eight police personnel.

Following this, an anti-encroachment drive was launched. However, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed a plea and sought directions to the Centre and states, where buildings are being razed in criminal proceedings, that such an action be not taken.

In its plea, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said that action like razing the house in a criminal proceeding as a punishment is unknown to criminal law.

"Petitioners also seek a declaration that residential accommodations or any commercial property cannot be demolished as a punitive measure… also pray that police personnel to be provided specialised training in handling communal riots and situations where populations become restive," it said.

HC refuses to hear matter:

After the Supreme Court took note of anti-encroachment drive and passed a status quo order, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain pleas against the anti-encroachment drive by the authorities.

"I am not saying anything (on stopping the demolition) but that they (authorities) should be ready (with instructions)," said a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi.

NDMC's clarification:

Meanwhile, the NDMC in a statement said the anti-encroachment drive was launched to "clear pedestrian walkways and roads to ease the traffic and pedestrian movement."

"Such encroachment removal drives on public roads is done regularly in all wards /Zones by North DMC with/without notice under section 321/322/323/325 of the MCD Act, 1957 with prior intimation to local police," it said.

BJP, AAP trade barbs:

Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. While the BJP blamed AAP for giving religious colour to the drive, the latter said that an order has been issued to harass a particular community in the name of encroachment.

Aditya Jha, Delhi BJP spokesperson, told news agency IANS that it is the start of 'safai abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) in the city and against illegal encroachment and individuals.

"It is the start of an-anti encroachment drive and will continue till Delhi will be made free of encroachment and foreign nationals illegally staying here," Jha said.

This came after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi in the month of Ramzan by using MCD.

"A new order has been issued to use bulldozers in Jahangirpuri to harass a particular community in the name of encroachment. Atmosphere of the whole country will spoil from this," Khan said.

Delhi police reaches East Midnapore

Amid the ongoing controvery over the anti-encroachment drive, a three-member team, including a Delhi Police Crime Branch official, arrived in West Bengal's East Midnapore to investigate the links of the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

Delhi Police Crime Branch ASI Suresh Kumar and the team went to the Sutahata police station from where they were taken to accused Dilshad's home in Golapchak village which comes under the Sutahata police station.

The officials interacted with the villagers and enquired about the accused. Later, they visited Hiatpur, the home of another accused Zakir who was arrested in connection with the violence.

Speaking to news agency ANI, ASI Suresh Kumar said that the West Bengal police are extending support in the investigation. However, he did not reveal anything about the investigation.

"We are getting proper support from Bengal police. The investigation is going on. But I can't say anything about the investigation. After completion of the investigation, our senior officer will say everything," Suresh Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI, IANS)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma