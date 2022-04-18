New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi police had initially managed to "pacify the situation", but it turned violent after some people from the C-Block started pelting stones and fired on the security personnel, Sub Inspector (SI) Medhalal, who sustained a bullet injury during the recent clashes in Jahangirpuri, said on Sunday.

Speaking to news agency PTI, 50-year-old Medhalal recalled what had happened in Jahangirpuri on Saturday that led to clashes on Hanuman Jayanti. He said he was walking along with the 'Shobha Yatra', but some people at the C-Block started arguing with the participants of the procession.

This happened near a mosque at the C-Block, said Medhalal, adding that the locals at Jahangirpuri alleged that participants of the procession were raising slogans purportedly.

The Delhi cop said the procession was sent away towards G-Block, but some people at C-Block started pelting stones and came out with lathis in their hands.

"The argument soon turned violent with stones pelted from each sides. We tried to control the situation. The two sparring groups were separated and guarded by the police to ensure peace," Medhalal told PTI.

"One of them also targeted police personnel and opened fire on our side. A bullet hit me, but I was conscious and told myself there was no need to worry and that I would be safe. Later, I was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital," Medhalal added.

Medhalal, who is currently recuperating at home, further said that he had never sustained a bullet injury until now in his 29 years of career. Asked how he broke the news to his family, he said his family members initially thought he was joking, but realisation hit them when they saw the development on television.

"I called up my family from the hospital to inform them about my injuries, but they did not trust me initially. It was only when they watched the news channels, they realised the gravity of the situation. They immediately made a video call and inquired about my health," the SI told PTI.

Medhalal, posted at the Jahangirpuri Police Station, was also visited by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday night, who assured him of full support from the department.

Asthana, the Delhi police said in a statement, enquired about Medhalal's well-being and said that the entire department is proud of his courage displayed during the violence.

"CP Delhi visited Sub-Inspector Meda Lal of Police Station Jahangirpuri at his residence and enquired about his well being. CP, Delhi informed SI Meda Lal that the entire Force is proud of his courage and sense of duty, which helped in quickly controlling the unruly mob," the Delhi police said.

"He assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Department during these testing times."

Till now, 21 people - including mastermind Md Ansar - have been arrested by the police in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence. Besides, two juveniles have also been apprehended in the connection with the incident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma