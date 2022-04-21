New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After putting a stay on the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, the Supreme Court will today hear the petitions against the demolition carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in the area which witnessed communal violence on April 16. Several shops, the front gate of a mosque, and a juice corner were razed yesterday by NDMC after it started an anti-encroachment drive against the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence.

The Supreme Court Wednesday stalled the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital after taking note of a plea of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that buildings of Muslim riots accused are being razed. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which ordered maintaining of status quo concerning the demolition of buildings in the forenoon, intervened again during the day after it was apprised that the authorities were not stopping on the ground that no official communication has been received by them.

Here are the LIVE Updates from SC's hearing on the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri:

- Supreme Court halts the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri for the next two weeks, saying, "it will take a serious view of the demolitions carried out after information was given to Mayor."

- Supreme Court says the status quo is to be maintained for another two weeks.

- Supreme Court issues notice to North DMC and others on plea against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri. Court says status quo to be maintained, asks North DMC and others to file reply on the plea

- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NDMC, said both pleas are of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind. The allegation that one community is targeted is incorrect, he adds.

- Plea in SC against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri | Senior advocate Kapil Sibal says encroachments are a serious issue but the issue is that Muslims are being associated with encroachments. He adds that such instances are also happening in other States.

- Plea in SC against demolition drive in Jahangirpuri | Senior Advocate Dave says police and civil authorities are bound by the Constitution and not by letters written by a BJP leader and this is a sad scenario.

- Supreme Court bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai begins hearing plea against demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

- Visuals from Jahangirpuri where a demolition drive that was being carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation were stayed by the Supreme Court yesterday

Delhi | Visuals from Jahangirpuri where a demolition drive that was being carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation were stayed by the Supreme Court yesterday



The area witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/EVYvUOvr37 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

- Heavy police deployment was seen in Jahangirpuri on Thursday morning with CRPF and Delhi Police personnel stationed at the violence-hit area.

Security deployed in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/3xgss8j2gu — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

- Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were allegedly stopped by the police from visiting the riot-hit parts of Jahangirpuri where the NDMC demolished several structures on Wednesday before the Supreme Court ordered a stay on it. Police personnel with anti-riot gear were deployed in Jahangirpuri in large numbers as Owaisi reached there in the evening and tried to reach the violence-hit area.

- The Trinamool Congress leadership has decided to send an all-women fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri. The team comprising six MPs will submit its report to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “This fact-finding team will go there on Friday, speak to the people and enquire about the incident,” a senior TMC leader said.

- Facing criticism over its demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday termed it a routine exercise in which around a two-kilometre stretch was cleared from encroachments and said squatters were also removed from the same area on April 11 this year.

- A group of leaders from the BJP's Delhi unit on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a day the North Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri which was stopped on a Supreme Court order.

Taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Muslim body, the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey its morning order to stop demolition to the NDMC (North Delhi Municipal Corporation) mayor, commissioner and the Delhi police commissioner immediately.

- Earlier yesterday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, also appearing for the Muslim body, mentioned another petition in which a direction to the Centre and some states including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh has been sought asking them not to take “precipitative actions” like razing buildings in criminal proceedings against riots accused.

- “Upon being mentioned by Mr. Dushyantt Dave, We direct the Registry to list the matter tomorrow (Thursday) that is on April 21 along with (other petition)... before an appropriate bench. Status quo, as exists today, shall be maintained, until further orders,” the bench ordered.

- Jahangirpuri in north Delhi had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson, and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan