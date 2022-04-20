New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Madhya Pradesh, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), ruled by the BJP, has also planned to raze illegal construction owned by riot accused in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. The NDMC will carry out the action program wherein the illegal properties of those named in the April 16 violence will be removed on Wednesday (today) and Thursday.

#WATCH | DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD



Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 evening during a religious procession here. pic.twitter.com/JzuGHh3Vmt — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

The large-scale "encroachment removal action programme", got the nod of the BJP-ruled NDMC after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to the corporation and asked them to vacate the properties owned by the accused in "SHOBHA YATRA" incident in Jahangirpuri and action be taken against them.

"The illegal constructions and encroachments by these rioters should be identified and demolished with bulldozers and strict action should be taken against them at the earliest," Adesh Gupta wrote to Mayor Raja Iqbal.

Encroachment drive will be done on illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area on April 20th and 21st. MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during this period.



Morning visuals from the Jahangirpuri area pic.twitter.com/IgB7pfHQbX — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

The NDMC, which has now been nullified after the President gave his assent to the merger of all Delhi MCDs yesterday, agreed to Gupta's request and planned the anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Illegal construction, encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today, April 20, by North MCD. To avoid any mishap in the area, especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment)," North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, as quoted by ANI said.

"Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the North MCD saying that illegal encroachments on government property by "anti-social elements" (accused) of 'Shobha Yatra' incident in Jahangirpuri should be vacated and action be taken against them", he added.

The NDMC has also asked for 400 personnel from the Delhi Police to "handle law and order" during the drive. "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area," NDMC said in a letter to DCP Northwest.

"You are, therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action," the letter further read.

Heavy police deployment continues in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area to maintain law and order in the city.



Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 evening during a religious procession here. pic.twitter.com/479mFbD7Ua — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

BJP-AAP trade allegations:

The tussle between the AAP and the BJP over the political affiliation of one of the 'masterminds' of the Jahangirpuri clashes intensified on Tuesday, with both parties accusing each other of being associated with the violence accused. AAP leaders including chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Atishi Marlena alleged that Md Ansar, one of the 'masterminds' of the April 16 clashes, was an "active BJP leader".

The party also shared on social media some pictures in which Ansar is seen wearing a saffron cap and the BJP's scarf, and seems to be attending some political events with other leaders of the BJP. "With these pictures, the ugly face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands exposed before the country. These pictures make it clear that the riots in Jahangirpuri had been engineered by the BJP," Bharadwaj said.

Countering the allegations, the BJP said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)leaders were "lying" to divert attention from the role of its party worker in the violence. "The main accused, Ansar, along with another leader had quit the BJP in January 2020 and joined the AAP before the assembly polls. The AAP leaders are covering up this fact since Ansar's involvement in the April 16 incident has exposed their anti-Hindu face," Delhi BJP media head Navin Kumar said as quoted by PTI.

NSA slapped on 5 accused:

The Delhi Police has slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on five persons arrested in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence and arrested two more people, including a man for allegedly supplying a pistol to an accused. Police said that among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes.

The other three are Salim, Dilshad and Ahir who are facing charges under the NSA for their alleged involvement in the violence, they said. Police on Tuesday said that a man named "Gulli" has been arrested for allegedly supplying a pistol to an accused of the Jahangirpuri violence. Besides Gulli, Dilshad has also been arrested in the case. They are both residents of Jahangirpuri. According to police, 25 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with the clashes.

