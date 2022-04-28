New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi police on Thursday arrested 34-year-old Farid alias Neetu - one of the most wanted accused of Jahangirpuri violence - from West Bengal's Purba Medinipur. Farid, the police said, was arrested from his relative's place at Tamluk village.

Farid, who has six cases registered against him, had fled Jahangirpuri following the April 16 violence. Since then, the 34-year-old has been changing his locations and moving across West Bengal.

"He was very actively involved in the communal riots and played a major role. Our several teams who have been deployed in West Bengal arrested him on Thursday from his aunt's house in Tamluk village. He is being brought to New Delhi via flight today," news agency PTI quoted a Delhi police source as saying.

Besides Farid, the Delhi police has also arrested two more people - 34-year-old Jaffar and 43-year-old Babuddin alias Babu, both residents of Jahangirpuri. With this, nearly 30 people, including two juveniles, have been held in the case.

"While scanning through footage of multiple CCTV cameras and mobile videos, Jaffar was seen roaming around with the crowd with a sword during the violence. Babuddin was found to be instigating the crowd during the violence. Both of them have been arrested based on digital evidence and technical surveillance," PTI quoted a Delhi police official as saying.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case. The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

