New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 10 people were detained by the Delhi police following the clashes between two communities in city's Jahangirpuri area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. In a statement, the Delhi police said a probe has been launched, adding that two to three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in Jahangirpuri to maintain peace.

"Case registered and investigation started... the police team present on the spot immediately contained the situation in the clash during Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri and maintained peace and order. A few policemen got injured in the process," said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Situation is under total control; the atmosphere is peaceful. We are in continuous touch with people and are appealing to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours. An adequate number of police officials are here for protection," he added.

Security beefed up across NCR

Following the clashes in Jahangirpuri, security has been beefed up across the National Capital Region (NCR). According to news agency IANS, police officials across NCR have been directed to carry out regular thorough security checks to avoid any untoward incident.

In Noida, the police has said it is conducting a flag march "to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public". "After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is underway by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," it said.

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi top cops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held a conversation with Delhi top cops Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak, and asked them to maintain law and order. Shah, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans who visited the violence-hit area, is keeping track of every minute and has directed officials to take stringent actions against culprits.

"I couldn't sleep; wanted to go and check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track," said Hans, as reported by ANI. "Many agencies and forces are on the case... the matter will very soon be disclosed; who did it and what happened."

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi L-G appeal for peace

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the incident is extremely condemnable and appealed to all to maintain peace. He said the Lieutenant Governor has assured him that all steps are being to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared.

"The incident of stone-pelting on Shobhayatra (procession) in Delhi's Jahangirpuri is extremely condemnable. Strict action should be taken against the guilty. Appeal to all - maintain peace and hold each other's other," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal has asked the police to depute forces at all other identified sensitive areas and localities in Delhi, and ensure mobile patrolling and vigil under the direct supervision and responsibility of senior officers.

"He also directed that all possible help be provided to the injured police personnel apart from civilians who suffered injuries in the scuffle. He also spoke to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the incident," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

