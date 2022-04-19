New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two days after the gruesome episode of a communal flare-up in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, in which 9 people including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured, the Delhi Police has booked the organisers of the Hanuman Janmotsav procession for taking out the rally without permission.

According to news agency PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Northwest Delhi Usha Rangnani said the FIR was registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the organisers of the rally on Saturday evening, and one of them has joined the investigation.

She said that two other processions taken out in the morning and afternoon on Saturday had due permission but the third procession, during which the clashes broke out was taken out without prior permission.

However, the statement by Delhi Police on Monday raised some questions as earlier, Usha Rangnani, as reported by news agency PTI, had sent an official message saying that a case was registered against the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission.

The DCP further stated that VHP member Prem Sharma was arrested, but the statement was later withdrawn citing that the offence under IPC Section 188 is bailable and the person who had joined the investigation was let off after questioning. The revised statement issued by the police also did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.

Amit Shah orders strict action against the accused:

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take strict action over Jahangirpuri violence in which police have formed teams for a thorough probe. Amit Shah spoke with Asthana after a report was presented to him by senior Delhi Police officials on the April 16 incident in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

This is the second telephonic conversation between Shah and Asthana since the incident. The Home Minister had on Saturday spoken with Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak on the incident and asked them to maintain law and order. Shah also took stock of the situation soon after stone-pelting between members of two communities during a religious procession.

No perpetrator will go scot-free, assures Delhi Police chief:

Amid the tense situation, drones kept a hawk-eye and police patrolled the streets in the troubled locality. Under fire from political parties over the communal conflagration, Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana reassured people that nobody involved in the riots, irrespective of "caste, creed and religion", will go scot-free. Altogether 25 people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended so far.

According to police, they are scanning more than 200 videos to identify those behind the violence that pushed the national capital on edge. Asthana said 14 teams have been formed to investigate the April 16 clashes. Asthana also refuted claims about alleged attempts to hoist saffron flags atop a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Meanwhile, security personnel, including many in anti-riot gear, swarmed the streets of Jahangirpuri. A senior police officer said over 500 personnel from Delhi police besides additional contingents from other forces were patrolling the area. They are armed with teargas guns and water cannons. Drones are being used in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan