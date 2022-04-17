New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi police have made several arrests in the Jahangirpuri violence case after clashes erupted between two groups during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. So far 20 people, including one of the main conspirators, have been arrested by the police. 2 juveniles were also apprehended. FIR has been registered under sections 147,148,149,186,353,332,323,427, 436,307,120B IPC and 27 Arms Act. All the accused were taken to the Rohini court on Sunday. In a video, one of the accused can be seen doing the famous move from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' attempting to make a filmy entry in the court.

#WATCH | Accused in Jahangirpuri violence case being taken to Rohini court pic.twitter.com/UZZPobYZ4n — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Heavy security arrangement has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Home Minister Amit Shah himself spoke to top cops Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak and directed them to take necessary action. Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal also spoke to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ensured all necessary steps to punish the guilty will be taken. Meanwhile, the authorities have appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

Top developments

1- Delhi Police used drone cameras for patrolling in Jamia Nagar and Jasola to ensure law and order in the areas.

#WATCH | Delhi Police uses drone cameras for patrolling in Jamia Nagar and Jasola to ensure law and order in the areas. pic.twitter.com/WhDzKg8sFm — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

2- Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Arun Kumar who was injured during the Jahangirpuri violence said "I was trying to remove everyone from violence-hit area, I was saving people when I was hit with stones."

3- 20 accused were arrested and 2 juveniles in conflict with law have also been apprehended in connection with Jahangirpuri violence case. 3 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

4- During probe of a case in Jahangirpuri violence, one of the conspirators namely Ansar was arrested. He was found to be previously involved in 2 cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked 5 times under Gambling Act & Arms Act.

5- The identification of perpetrators is going on and police is investigating the matter. They will be looking into CCTV footage and human intelligence inputs.

6. Adequate amount of police has been deployed in the area. Illegal weapons were used during Shobhayatra as verbal and physical altercations broke.

Delhi | Delhi Police deployed heavy security after stone-pelting incidents in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening, during a 'Shobha Yatra' procession pic.twitter.com/YIMyvG79SV — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

7. To maintain peace & tranquility in the area, a meeting was organised by DCP North West at Kushal Chowk in PS Jahangirpuri area with the members of Aman committee of PS Jahangirpuri, PS Mahendra Park and PS Adarsh Nagar:.

8. 9 persons including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured and treated in a hospital. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable.

9. A Hanuman Jayanti Procession was underway peacefully on Saturday when the incident took place. As the rally reached near C-Block mosque, a man with his 4-5 others started arguing with those taking part in the procession. Later, stone pelting started from both sides.

10- Police teams are on high alert in sensitive areas across Uttar Pradesh and areas adjoining Delhi following Jahangirpuri violence.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha