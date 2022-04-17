New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Delhi police took the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case to Rohini court on Sunday, one accused was seen doing a step from the famous movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' for the cameramen indicating he would not bow his head. The man caught the attention of people doing the Pushpa step which goes with the dialogue "Main Jhukega nahi sala".

The accused were being produced before the Rohini court.

Meanwhile, in the latest figures, the Delhi police have arrested 20 accused and 2 juveniles in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. 3 firearms and 5 swords have also been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Further investigation is underway, DCP North-West Usha Rangnani said.

The Delhi Police is using drone cameras for patrolling in Jamia Nagar and Jasola to ensure law and order in the areas.

One of the conspirators namely Ansar was found to be previously involved in 2 cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked 5 times under Gambling Act & Arms Act.

9 persons including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured during the incident. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. His condition is stable.

A Hanuman Jayanti Procession was underway peacefully on Saturday when the incident took place. As the rally reached near C-Block mosque, a man with his 4-5 others started arguing with those taking part in the procession. Later, stone pelting started from both sides.

