New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directions to take strict action against rioters, the Delhi police on Tuesday imposed the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five culprits who were involved in the April 16 violence in the national capital's Jahangirpuri.

The five accused against whom the NSA has been slapped are Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir, reported news agency ANI quoting official sources.

This comes hours after the Delhi police on Tuesday also submitted its preliminary probe report to the Union Home Ministry. The report contains the details of the riots that broke out in Jahangirpuri. It also contains the detailed information about the incident and elaborated the steps taken by them to restore normalcy in the area.

Till now, the Delhi police - which claims that eight rounds were fired during the violence on Saturday - has arrested 23 people and and apprehended two juveniles from "both communities" in connection with the case that resulted in the injury of nine people, including eight police personnel.

Meanwhile, Heavy police presence - over 500 personnel, six companies of additional force, 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons - continues to be deployed in Jahangirpuri and its adjoining areas. However, the police said the situation is under control, adding that the situation is heading towards normalcy.

Some of the shops, mainly of grocery, in the streets have opened and the movement of people is becoming normal, a police personnel said, as reported by news agency PTI.

On Monday, the officials - who are also using drones to monitor the situation in the area - had also conducted a 'Peace March' along with the members of the Aman committee in the area. "The Aman Committee appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony, and not to spread and trust rumours or misinformation and to report mischievous activities," ANI quoted the Delhi police as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma