New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to inoculate all people above the age of 45 years in the national capital in the next four weeks, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced his ambitious mass vaccination program -- Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign.

Under this program, Kejriwal, while addressing a virtual press conference, said vaccination will be done at polling booths. Observing that some people above the age of 45 years are not getting vaccinated, he said booth-level officers will identify those and visit their homes to give inoculation slots.

"Not many people are coming to vaccination centres. A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next 2 days and provide a slot for vaccination. BLO will convince those who don't want to get the vaccine. The campaign will start today with 70 wards," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kejriwal said that Delhi has 57 lakh people in the age group of 45. Out of them, 27 lakh have received the first dose of the vaccine while 30 lakh are yet to get the jab, he added.

Launching his scheme, Kejriwal said polling booths are close to the homes of the people so they will not have to travel long distances to get the vaccine. Also, the government has arranged e-rickshaws to ferry people to the vaccination centres.

"After covering all the 280 wards in four weeks, the government will be able to say that all those eligible (45 years and above) have received the vaccines," Kejriwal said, adding that a similar drive will be conducted again for the second dose after three months.

'Please follow all COVID-19 norms, help us bring economy back on track'

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also urged people to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms as the second phase of the phase-wise upliftment in Delhi began. Asking people to bring the economy back on track, Kejriwal said there should be no laxity as the threat of COVID-19 is not over yet.

"Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the necessary precautions to prevent coronavirus infection - wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep washing your hands, do not lax at all. One has to stay safe from the virus and also bring the economy back on track at the same time," he said in a Tweet in Hindi.

In the second phase of the Unlock, metro services, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighbourhood shops can operate in Delhi that were closed in April after Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown in the national capital to control the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma