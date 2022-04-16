New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy security has been deployed in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi after a clash between two groups erupted during Hanuman Janmotsav rally on Saturday evening.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," he said.

Delhi | Heavy security deployed in the Jahangirpuri area after a clash between two groups. pic.twitter.com/srp5AZQuix — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

CM Arvind Kejriwal also spoke to LG (Anil Baijal) and said he assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) over the Jahangirpuri incident and asked them to maintain law and order, official sources told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police CP Rakesh Asthana told ANI that the situation is under control. "We've deployed additional force where the incident took place, alongwith this, special deployment is done in sensitive areas all across Delhi. Two policemen were injured, we will take strict action against the accused," he said.

"We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace: Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order said.

Currently, the police is trying to investigate the matter and have asked the locals to stay calm.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha