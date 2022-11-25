Jagran.com Vs Telegram: Delhi HC Orders App To Reveal Identities Of Fake Account Owners Sharing e-Paper

IN A big win for Jagran.com, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked messaging app Telegram to reveal the identities of owners of fake channels being run under the media group's name. In 2020, some Telegram channels created under the name Jagran.com were found distributing PDF files of e-papers free of charge.

There is a feature in Telegram, under which the app does not disclose the identity of its channels, which means you cannot determine who owns these channels because they lack an email address or phone number.

Jagran.com had requested Telegram to shut down these channels and reveal the identities of their owners. However, the app did not take any action.

In view of inaction by the app, Jagran.com went ahead and challenged the matter in the Delhi High Court on May 20, 2020. After which the court ordered Telegram on May 29, 2020, to close all such channels and not allow any new ones to come up.

Further, the court had also ordered that Telegram reveal the identities of the channel owners of all those channels, who had created these fake channels. Jagran.com is the first organisation to file a lawsuit against Telegram.

In this matter, Jeevesh Mehta, Lead Partner, Maven Legal LLP Advocates & Consultants, represented Jagran.com in the High Court.

Telegram's Plea

Despite the court order to shut down the channels and reveal the identities of their owners, Telegram was hesitant to name the creators. Jagran.com again countered this and demanded to reveal the identity. Two days ago, i.e., on November 23, 2022, the court reiterated its old order and asked Telegram to name all the channel owners within 3 weeks.

The Petitions Filed

After Jagran.com took this matter to court, a few more cases have been filed in the Delhi High Court. Their case is also similar to that of Jagran.com. Similar orders have been issued in other cases.It is to be noted that Telegram will have to obey these orders sooner or later because it is not following Indian law. This application cannot avail of any intermediate benefits.