New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The decades-long wait for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Hindu deity Lord Ram, is all set to end on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in a mega 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremony.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a unique piece of architecture in several ways. The temple has been designed to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 10 and will have a life span of 1,000 years.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Ashish Sompura, the architect of Ram Temple said that the proposed temple will be built in 'Nagar Shaili', one of the three main styles of North Indian Hindu architecture. Most of the temples in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are built in 'Nagar Shaili'.

Ram Temple to be built in Nagara architecture

The Ram Temple will have a relatively smaller entrance and big abode keeping the North Indian styles of Nagara architecture. In South Indian temples, they have a big entrance and small abode in line with the Dravidian architecture.

Sompura said that to ensure a longer lifespan of the temple, the soil below 200 feet of the ground will be tested and depth of base will be decided according to the soil test results. Also, more than 10,000 devotees will be able to have darshan of Lord Ram together.

Sandstone used in Delhi's Akshardham Temple will be used

In the anticipation of the temple, the supporters of Ram Temple have been cutting and storing stone for the temple for years. However, several questions are now being raised about their quality. Speaking about that, the architect of the Ram Temple said that only the stones which are carved in the workshop will be used.

The sandstones for the construction of Ram Temple have been brought from Rajasthan, which is the best quality of stone in its category. Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple has also been built by the same sandstones.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma