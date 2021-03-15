President Kovind, who inaugurated the event, thanked Jagran Prakashan for organising Jagran Forum 2021 in Varanasi and called the river Ganga the "identity of the Indian culture".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran Prakashan, one of India's leading media organisations, organised the Jagran Forum 2021 on Monday with a theme of 'Ganga, Environment and Indian Culture'. The event was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Taj Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and was attended by several VIPs, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

President Kovind, who inaugurated the event, thanked Jagran Prakashan for organising Jagran Forum 2021 in Varanasi and called the river Ganga the "identity of the Indian culture". Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the 'Namami Gange' project, President Kovind noted that it is important to spread awareness among people about the "value of Ganga and why it is important to clean the river".

He also expressed his happiness over the cleanliness in Varanasi and said, "this time I am happy to see the transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Temple. We will soon be able to get a look at the grand temple here".

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended the event virtually from state capital Lucknow, also thanked Jagran Prakashan for organising the event in Varanasi and said that the city has special cultural importance.

Adityanath also lauded his government's efforts to develop Varanasi, "one of the oldest cities in the world", and invited businessmen for investment in UP. Adityanath said that his government has initiated several development projects in Varanasi and other parts of UP for the development of the state.

He also said that his government successfully managed to control the coronavirus pandemic while adding that women's safety in Uttar Pradesh has also increased. "I consider Uttar Pradesh a state of possibilities and a perfect place to nurture talent," Adityanath said.

Five sessions of Jagran Forum 2021:

The Jagran Forum 2021 had five sessions to highlight "developing Uttar Pradesh". During the first session, a group of experts -- which included Chief Guests: Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (MSME); Dr Rajinikanth, Global Indication (GI) Specialist and General Secretary of Human Welfare Association; RK Chaudhary, National Vice President of Indian Industries Association; Godavari Singh -- discussed the role of One District One Product (ODOP) in the development of UP.

In the second session of the event, experts -- Dr Jagdish Singh, Director, National Vegetable Research Center; Dr AK Saxena, Director, National Bureau of Agricultural; Chandrashekhar; Chandrabhan Bind -- discussed the role of science in the agricultural sector.

In the third session, experts -- Vijay Vishwas Pant, Commissioner (Azamgarh Division); Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of UPEDA; Ajit Mishra, General Manager, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (Eastern Division) -- discussed road connectivity and how it can play an important role in the development of the country.

The fourth session was attended by Rajeshwar Acharya (President of Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi); Aruna Sinha (Professor of History at Banaras Hindu University) and Amitabh Bhattacharya (Artist) who discussed custom and traditions of the Indian culture.

In the fifth session -- which was attended by Deepak Aggarwal, Commissioner, Banaras -- discussions were held on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and what roles it is playing in the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma