New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran New Media's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Bharat Gupta has been recognised as one of India's best leaders in the "Times of Crisis 2021" by Great Places to Work® (GPTW) India.

"The Optics of GPTW is nothing but a scientific way not only to introduce and practice great management and people development leading to sustainable business models but to ensure true value creation both within the company and outside of the company. What we sow is what we reap, the value system remains the same," said Mr Bharat Gupta after getting the recognition.

Great Place to Work® India had conducted a unique study to gain insight into the various ways in which organisations dealt with the VUCA environment intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its study, Great Place to Work® India recognised 75 leaders for their exemplary leadership during this challenging year.

The study captured history as it happened by enabling organisations to update actions and initiatives regularly, while a short impact survey was conducted on cross-sections of employees to understand their experience during these challenging times.

About Jagran New Media

Jagran New Media (JNM) is the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL), which is India's leading media and communications group with interests spanning across Print, Out of Home - OOH, Activations, Radio and Digital.

Jagran New Media creates and publishes online news and information content - which informs, educates and helps the user to take better life decisions. The company's Portfolio includes 9 digital platforms which provide content across genres like news, education, lifestyle, entertainment, health and youth.

Jagran New Media's content focuses on creating and sharing helpful, relevant and factual content that inspires, educates and helps to solve problems while entertaining the readers. Jagran New Media provides meaningful content to the consumers through DATA DRIVEN JOURNALISM. Our journalists follow an ethical and process-driven manual, led by pre-defined processes and news formats for newsgathering and publishing.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

