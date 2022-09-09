Jagran New Media Expands Its Network In Gujarat With Launch Of Gujaratijagran.Com

India's leading media conglomerate, Jagran New Media expands its digital footprint in the state of Gujarat with the launch of GujaratiJagran.com. After achieving a remarkable Audience Share in the Hindi heartland, Jagran New Media is now all set to foray into Gujarati, the most widely spoken regional language, both nationally and internationally, in order to bring real-time news and information to the state of Gujarat & Gujarati speaking population.

Users will have access to a one-stop destination for relevant, trusted & credible national and local news updates, as well as exclusive content covering entertainment, markets, stock, lifestyle, and astrology among other things.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat on Friday, 9th September 2022 in Ahmedabad. Accompanying him on the launch were Hon Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Pradip Kumar, Hon Minister of Labor and Employment Shri Brijesh Merja to name a few.

At the launch, Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media said, “It is vital to recognise the potential of regional languages, as we are proud to have accomplished this feat in the Hindi heartland. Our goal is to provide our users with trusted local, reliable, and factual information that is instantly available online. As a content-first platform we believe in providing engaging, credible and factual content, which is the biggest challenge of the online news ecosystem".

"Languages are an important part of our culture, and as a leading news and publishing platform, we are excited to launch Jagran.com in Gujarati, which will improve and enrich our audience. As we proceed, language expansion will play a vital role in our Audience Growth Strategy and take us closer to our mission of Inclusive & Progressive India," he added.

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor in Chief, Jagran.com said, “We take this opportunity to serve the Gujarati-speaking audience base, nationally and internationally. It will be our goal to showcase the grandeur and the essence of the state through carefully crafted news and informational pieces that are accessible to audiences all over the world".

"There are many parts of our country where relevant, credible & trusted knowledge and information is missing owing to scarcity of language content. Through this platform, we will showcase content which is especially created for Gujarati speaking readers. With the launch of Gujarati Jagran, we bring to the Gujarati speaking audiences our unique brand of solution journalism which differentiates Jagran from the crowd," he added.

GujratiJagran.com aims to bring the Jagran Group's credible and solution-first journalism to the readers of Gujarat, spread across the globe. This initiative ensures access to the vast news network of Jagran, factual and investigative reports from Jagran Prime and fact-check stories of Vishwas News. The website will cover updates from the local and different parts of the country catering to news, politics, stock market, sports, astrology, lifestyle & health.

Jagran New Media is the digital arm of Jagran Prakashan Limited - India's leading media and communications group with its interests spanning Print, OOH, Activations, Radio and Digital. Jagran New Media has a reach of over 101 Million users (Comscore MMX Multi-Platform; June 2022) and 67.18 Million Video Views (YouTube, June 2022) and consolidated its position among the top 10 news and info publishers in India.

The company publishes multimedia content which includes over 7000 stories and 40 videos in a day. JNM has an array of offerings under the media & publishing category and has been a pioneer in providing real-time content across genres, with news and politics being the primary drivers, education, lifestyle, health, auto, and technology are also significant contributors.

The company has dedicated websites covering news & politics which include jagran.com, naidunai.com, inextlive.com and punjabijagran.com. A leading health website Onlymyhealth.com, women focus portal Herzindagi.com and focused website for education JagranJosh.com and leading fact-checking website Vishvasnews.com also contribute to the offering.