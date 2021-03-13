Jagran Forum 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the event at 11 am at Taj Hotel in Varanasi. His inaugural address will showcase the 'Ganga, Environment and Indian Culture'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dainik Jagran, one of India's biggest media houses, is organising Jagran Forum from March 15 in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The event will be attended by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who will express his view on the environment, the holy river Ganga and the diversified Indian culture. The mega event will also witness discussions on farming techniques, One District One Product (ODOP) and connectivity.

Not only Varanasi, but the entire part of the Purvanchal region is also known for its religion-spirituality, literature-culture along with education and labour practices. The picture of the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh, running on the path of development, will be highlighted during the Jagran Forum on March 15. President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the event at 11 am at Taj Hotel in Varanasi. His inaugural address will showcase the 'Ganga, Environment and Indian Culture'.

Discussions will also be held between experts and officers on the Role of One District One Product (ODOP) in the development of Uttar Pradesh. The 'Science in the fields' session will provide an opportunity for every Indian to feel proud of their farming sector. The third session, which will be on the emerging 'new map of connectivity to speed up development, will highlight the efforts being made towards it. During the session, freight corridor, water transport and Purvanchal Express-Way will be discussed.

The event will also witness the customs and age-old traditions followed in the holy city of Varanasi. The Jagran Forum will also witness a presentation on the importance of the Srikashi Vishwanath Corridor, which will be given by the chairman of the Srikashi Vishwanath Temple Executive Committee, Deepak Agarwal. During the event, hand craftsmen and developing farmers will be honoured. The concluding session of the Jagran Forum will be addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Jagran Forum Outline

Inauguration Session: President's arrival and the National Anthem at the Durbar Hall of the Taj Hotel at Nadesar at 10 am. President Ram Nath Kovind's address from 10:15 am and President's departure at 11 am.

First session: Address by Union Law, Information Technology and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the direction and prospects of Information Technology and Dialogue on Banaras.

Second session: Address by Additional Chief Secretary MSME Navneet Sehgal on the role of One District One Product (ODOP) in the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Third session: Address by Dr Jagdish Singh, Director, Sabzi Research Institute, on the subject of science in the fields.

Fourth Session: Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Chief Executive Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority's address on the new map of connectivity.

Fifth Session: Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Commissioner Deepak Aggarwal's address on concept formation and results.

Closing Session: Address by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan