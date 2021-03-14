Jagran Forum 2021: The event, which has a theme of 'Ganga, Environment and Indian Culture', will be held in five different sessions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Jagran Forum 2021 at the Taj Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday that highlight the different development works carried out by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for the welfare of the state.

The event, which has a theme of 'Ganga, Environment and Indian Culture', will be held in five different sessions. For the mega event, Jagran Prakashan has invited nearly 100 people. It has also issued e-passes and the programme will be broadcasted live for the viewers. Following are the minute to minute details of Jagran Forum 2021:

11.20 am: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive at the Taj Hotel.

11.30 am: The national anthem will be played.

11.35 am: Jagran Prakashan Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Mohan Gupta will give an inaugural address to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind.

11.40 am: Dainik Jagran editor-in-chief and CEO Sanjay Gupta will present souvenirs to President Ram Nath Kovind and other guests.

11.45 am: President Ram Nath Kovind will give his address.

12.06 pm: President Ram Nath Kovind's departure from Taj Hotel.

First Session to begin at 12.10 pm

Subject: Role of One District One Product (ODOP) in the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Guests: Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (MSME); Dr Rajinikanth, Global Indication (GI) Specialist and General Secretary of Human Welfare Association; RK Chaudhary, National Vice President of Indian Industries Association; Godavari Singh; Navneet Sehgal

Moderator: Bharatiya Basant Kumar, editorial in-charge of Varanasi, Dainik Jagran

Second Session to begin at 12.50 pm

Subject: Role of science in the agricultural sector.

Chief Guests: Dr Jagdish Singh, Director, National Vegetable Research Center; Dr AK Saxena, Director, National Bureau of Agricultural; Chandrashekhar; Chandrabhan Bind

Moderator: Rakesh Pandey, editorial in-charge of Prayagraj, Dainik Jagran

Lunch: 1.20 pm to 1.50 pm

Third Session to begin at 1.50 pm

Subject: New Map of Connectivity

Chief Guests: Vijay Vishwas Pant, Commissioner (Azamgarh Division); Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of UPEDA; Ajit Mishra, General Manager, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (Eastern Division)

Moderator: Shashwat Mishra, Senior Editor, Dainik Jagran

Fourth Session to begin at 2.30 pm

Subject: Varanasi: Customs and Moods

Chief Guests: Rajeshwar Acharya (President of Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi); Aruna Sinha (Professor of History at Banaras Hindu University); Amitabh Bhattacharya (Artist)

Moderator: Mithali Dev, Professor of Sanskrit at Banaras Hindu University

Fifth Session to begin at 3.10 pm

Subject: Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Concept, Construction and Results

Chief Guests: Deepak Aggarwal, Commissioner, Banaras

3.40 pm: Dainik Jagran's Sanjay Gupta to welcome Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

3.45 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's address

4.25 pm: Virendra Kumar, Director of Dainik Jagran, Varanasi, to thank all participants

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma