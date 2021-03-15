He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to clean the river Ganga and the ghats of Varanasi but stressed that "a lot of work still needs to be done".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday inaugurated the Jagran Forum 2021 at the Taj Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and highlighted the importance of the river Ganga in the Indian culture.

Noting that river Ganga and the Indian culture are dependent on each other, President Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, also thanked Jagran Prakashan for organising the event in Varanasi. "River Ganga is the identity of the Indian culture," President Ram Nath Kovind said.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to clean the river Ganga and the ghats of Varanasi by launching the 'Namami Gange' project but stressed that "a lot of work still needs to be done".

"We need to spread awareness among people about the value of Ganga and why it is important to clean the river," the President noted.

He also expressed his happiness over the cleanliness in Varanasi. "This time I am happy to see the transformation of Kashi Vishwanath Temple. We will soon be able to get a look of the grand temple here," he said.

President Kovind, during his address, also spoke about the ongoing coronavirus crisis and stressed that all necessary precautions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be followed to break the chain of the pathogen.

Jagran Forum 2021 was organised at the Taj Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi with a theme of 'Ganga, Environment and Indian Culture'. During the event, hand craftsmen and farmers were honoured by Jagran Prakashan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma