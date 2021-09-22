Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh while addressing at the Jagran Forum 2021 said the law and order situation in Noida has improved vastly as the state police have taken several steps to achieve the change.

Noida | Jagran News Desk: Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh on Wednesday said that the law and order situation in Noida has improved vastly as he addressed the Jagran Forum 2021. He said in the last 20 months, the Uttar Pradesh police has seized property worth 144 crores of criminals. These criminals are locked up in the prison of UP's Sonbhadra district.

Further talking about the steps taken for the safety of women in Uttar Pradesh, commissioner Alok Singh said the police have established a special team for the protection of women in the state. The self-established team is working under the supervision of Vrinda Shukla.

He assured that the environment for women in UP has improved in the state as compared to earlier. The UP police is also using new techniques to deal with the criminals, he said.

While talking about his position as a commissioner, Alok Singh said it gave him magisterial powers which were used for the betterment of people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the police personnel fulfilled their social responsibility. They helped senior citizens to get medicines and other necessary requirements. The senior citizens use to call them for the help they needed. The UP police even celebrated birthdays with senior citizens to make them feel accompanied during the COVID restrictions.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Wednesday organised Jagran Vimarsh with a topic 'UP-NCR: Hopes and Challenges'. The event was organised at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha