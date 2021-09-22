Speaking at Jagran Forum 2021, Naqvi said that most of the opposition parties in India focus only on their families as he lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for focusing on the development of every section of the society.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minority Affairs Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday made a veiled attack on Congress and opposition and said that several political leaders in India are only confined to their parties and cannot take India forward towards inclusive development.

"Our main aim is to help those in need. We don't indulge in vote bank politics. BJP focus on the development of every section of the society and our government -- both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh -- has managed to restrict the mafia gangs in the country," Naqvi said.

Naqvi's remarks came at Jagran Vimarsh that was organised by Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Wednesday at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida with a topic 'UP-NCR: Hopes and Challenges'.

The event was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During his address at the event, Adityanath lauded his government for the effective management of the COVID-19 crisis and attacked the opposition and previous governments for their inability to solve the issues of the farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also listed out the achievements of his government and announced that five new expressways are being constructed by his government in the state. He also said that the construction of the film city project in Greater Noida will begin soon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma