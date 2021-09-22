Speaking at the Jagran Forum 2021, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has developed significantly under his rule as he lauded his government for the effective management of the COVID-19 crisis.

Noida | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded his government for the various development schemes that were launched under his rule as the state prepares for next year's crucial assembly elections.

Speaking at the Jagran Forum 2021, Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has developed significantly under his rule as he lauded his government for the effective management of the COVID-19 crisis. He also slammed the previous governments for not being able to solve the issues of the farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Listing out the achievements of his government, Adityanath announced that the construction of the film city project in Greater Noida will begin soon. He also said that metro services will soon begin in Kanpur while adding that five new expressways are being constructed by his government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also spoke about the importance of reducing pollution and urged people to purchase electric vehicles. He said that his government will also launch electric bus services in Uttar Pradesh to curb pollution.

Adityanath also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has jumped to the second position in the ease of doing business (EoDB) annual rankings which shows that the economic situation of the state is improving.

He also stressed improving the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and said that appropriate steps were taken by his government in the last 4.5 years to address this issue in the state.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Wednesday organised Jagran Vimarsh with a topic 'UP-NCR: Hopes and Challenges'. The event was organised at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma