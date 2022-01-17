New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has developed India's first indigenously made mRNA vaccine for the Omicron variant that will be tested on humans for efficacy and immunogenicity soon, official sources from the biotechnology company told news agency ANI.

The company has also submitted phase 2 data of mRNA vaccine and has completed the recruitment process for phase 3 data. The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) is expected to review the data soon.

Here's a look at all you need to know about Gennova Biopharmaceuticals's mRNA vaccine against Omicron

What is the Gennova vaccine?

Gennova is India's only company to deploy the mRNA platform to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. In collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation, USA, Gennova has developed an mRNA vaccine candidate (HGCO19), with demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralization antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models.

What is an mRNA vaccine?

Most vaccines contain a weakened or dead bacteria or virus. However, scientists have developed a new type of vaccine that uses a molecule called messenger RNA or mRNA rather than part of an actual bacteria or virus. Messenger RNA is a type of RNA that is necessary for protein production. In cells, mRNA uses the information in genes to create a blueprint for making proteins. Once cells finish making a protein, they quickly break down the mRNA. mRNA from vaccines does not enter the nucleus and does not alter DNA.

How does an mRNA vaccine work?

mRNA vaccines work by introducing a piece of mRNA that corresponds to a viral protein, usually a small piece of a protein found on the virus’s outer membrane. Using this mRNA blueprint, cells produce the viral protein. As part of a normal immune response, the immune system recognizes that the protein is foreign and produces specialized proteins called antibodies. Antibodies help protect the body against infection by recognizing individual viruses or other pathogens, attaching to them, and marking the pathogens for destruction. Once produced, antibodies remain in the body, even after the body has rid itself of the pathogen, so that the immune system can quickly respond if exposed again.

Is an mRNA vaccine effective against the Omicron variant?

According to Medical News Today (UK web-based outlet for medical information and news), a recent study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard shows that two doses of mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or one dose of viral vector (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines were insufficient to produce adequate immunity to a lab-created Omicron variant or pseudovirus,

The Omicron pseudovirus infected cells at a higher rate than other pseudovirus variants. The results demonstrated a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine provided the best immune protection from the Omicron pseudovirus.

