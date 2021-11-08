Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Life has virtually come to a standstill in Tamil Nadu because of the heavy rains that have lashed the southern states over the past few days. Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran has said that four people have lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh would continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 10 and November 11, advising people in low-lying areas to move to a safe location.

"In the past 24 hours, Chennai recorded heavy to very heavy rain and it is expected that the intensity will be slightly less today. A low-pressure area will be formed on November 9 in the Southeast Bay of Bengal. It will also form a depression towards the Northwest and centralise on the northern Tamil Nadu coast on the morning of November 11. It'll decrease on November 12 when this low-pressure area travels towards the west. The fishermen are advised to return by November 9," IMD's Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Incessant rains continue in different parts of state:

In the last 24 hours, Chennai's Perambur has received 24 cm rainfall while Cheyyur and Maduranthagam have recorded 13 cm rains each. Thondaiyarpet, on the other hand, has received 10 cm rainfall while Gummidipoondi, Ayyanavaram and Chennai Collectorate have recorded 9 cm rains each.

Earlier on Sunday, S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, had said that the all-time record of highest rain in the state was 45 cm in 1976. Later in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 cm and 33 cm of rainfall on two different dates. In 2015, Chennai had recorded 25 cm of rainfall.

Why is it raining so heavily in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu has been hit by the northeast monsoons which takes place from October to December. States and union territories (UTs) like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh generally receive moderate to heavy rainfall due to the northeast monsoon. This year, the northeast monsoon has been delayed by a week due to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

The intensity of the monsoon has also increased this year because of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman sea. The IMD said that under its influence, a low-pressure area will likely form over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather department has warned that the low-pressure area will likely move west–northwestwards, concentrating into a depression to hit Tamil Nadu on the morning of November 11.

"Squally weather (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) over east-central Arabian sea on November 8; wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over along and off Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts on 07; over Central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea on November 9. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD tweeted on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma