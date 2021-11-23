New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over the past few weeks, several south Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have been witnessing incessant rain. Numerous people have died in this catastrophe, with Andhra Pradesh recording the highest number of deaths. Over 30 people lost their lives in the torrential rains of Andhra Pradesh. Not only this, the southern states have also incurred heavy property damage.



Around 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged amid the Karantaka rains. An estimated 191 animals have lost their lives till now and crops in over 4 lakh hectares have been damaged, out of which 3,79,501 hectares are agriculture crops and 30,114 hectares are horticulture crops. Further, the data shared by the officials also showed that 2,203 km of roads have also been damaged. Other infrastructures and amenities include 1,225 schools, 39 PHCs, 1,674 electric poles and 278 electric transformers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains to come in Tamil Nadu as a fresh low-preassure area has developed in the Bay of Bengal.

Why South Indian states are witnessing heavy rains?

The reason behind the rains in many parts of south India is the tropical cyclone activity in the northern Indian Ocean (the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea) which has been remarkable since October. As a result of this, Cyclone Hudhud hit Andhra Pradesh on October 12 and Cyclone Nilofar that rose from the Arabian Sea weakened before it could hit Gujarat. A new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is causing heavy rains in south India. The weather forecasting agency on Sunday announced a cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood at a lower tropospheric level. The circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu in the next four or five days.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha