New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Omicron tally on Sunday climbed to five after a 37-year-old Delhi man who had recently returned from Tanzania was found positive with the new variant of the COVID-19 infection. Omicron, dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has sparked concerns worldwide as experts have claimed that the new strain can evade some vaccines due to its large number of mutations.

Experts, however, have urged people not to panic, saying more research needs to be conducted to understand Omicron's severity, its ability to cause reinfections and its potential to evade vaccines. In India, experts, however, seem a little less worried about Omicron's ability to evade some vaccines, saying jabs that are being currently administered in the country will be effective in the fight against the new variant.

According to experts, there are three types of immunities. First is natural immunity that comes from the infection itself. The second is vaccine immunity that comes from vaccines. The third is hybrid immunity in which a person "who has previously been infected also gets vaccinated".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society and former Chief of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology, spoke about hybrid immunity and said that it will give protection to people along with the Indian vaccines administered.

"I believe it will happen if people have natural infections plus vaccination. At least in major cities, maybe a larger number of people have had the infection knowingly or without the knowledge because of being asymptomatic. A significant number will have hybrid immunity," he said.

"Although the study about hybrid immunity is about vaccine mRNA vaccine, but there's no reason to think that the vaccine that we had Covishield and Covaxin will not have the same advantage of hybrid immunity on infected people," he added.

The bulk of people in India have been administered with Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Several experts, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), also suggest that Covaxin might provide better effectiveness against Omicron.

They believe that Omicron will have a lesser chance of evading Covaxin which is a "virion-inactivated vaccine" and covers "the entire virus".

"Earlier it was found that Covaxin was effective against all the variants such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. So, we expect that it will be effective against the new variant as well," a senior ICMR expert was quoted as saying by The Hindu BusinessLine.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that more than 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.61 crore.

According to Union Health Ministry officials, over 84.8 per cent of the adult population in India has been administered the first dose. "Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma