New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre has decided to extend the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country and provide a third vaccine dose to healthcare staff and frontline workers from January 10 next year, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a late-night address on Christmas. The Prime Minister also said that the third vaccine jab, which he termed "precaution dose", will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year.

"I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands," warned PM Modi as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread its tentacles in India. "Today, more than 61 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine."

The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for fully vaccinated people. However, PM Modi in his address to the nation refrained from using the term "booster dose" as it is generally referred to. According to a report by The Indian Express, PM Modi intentionally used the word "precautionary" as the third shot could rather be a different vaccine than being "just a third shot".

The report quoting sources said that India will have multiple vaccine options in the next few months, including Biological E's protein sub-unit COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax, which means that the "precautionary dose will be of a vaccine of a different platform."

"There is some clarity that if an additional dose is given to a beneficiary, it cannot be, at least in case of inactive whole virus or adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine, the same vaccine. So the preliminary consensus is that a beneficiary cannot take three doses of Covishield or Covaxin," The Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

In India, where the vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021, more than 141 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now. Most of the Indians are vaccinated with the Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The jabs got a nod for emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in January this year.

