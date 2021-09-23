New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid row over its "selective vaccine policy", the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday approved Covishield -- the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that is manufactured by the Serum Institute in India -- as an 'authorised vaccine'. Later, the UK clarified it does not have a problem with Covishield, but with the vaccine certification issued in India via the CoWIN portal.

"We're clear Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we're already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students," news agency PTI quoted British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis as saying.

"We have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification, with the builders of the CoWIN app and the NHS app, about both apps. They're happening at a rapid pace, to ensure that both countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other," he added.

However, India has maintained that there is no issue with the CoWIN portal and the vaccine certificates issued by it are in a "template that was developed by the United Nations (UN)". RS Sharma, National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said that he is not aware of the concerns raised by the UK.

"I am not aware of any concerns being raised by the UK. The British High Commissioner met me on September 2 and wanted to know details about the Co-WIN system," Sharma told PTI. "So we connected their technical team with our technical teams which had two rounds of discussion with the second one being just yesterday. They have conveyed to us there is no need for any further discussion as all information has been exchanged between the two parties".

What were the new rules and why they created an uproar in India?

In its new rules, the UK had said that Indian flyers, who have been inoculated with Covishield, would be considered unvaccinated and will have to undergo self-isolation for 10 days. However, the rules were revised on Wednesday after India warned of "reciprocal measures", terming the norms "discriminatory".

"The non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The External Affairs Minister has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," Foreign Secretary HV Shringla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Later, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar also met his British counterpart Elizabeth Truss on Tuesday in New York and took up the issue of Covishield-vaccinated travellers being required to quarantine in the UK. After the meet, Jaishankar said that he pushed for an "early resolution" over the issue with Truss.

"Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest," he had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma