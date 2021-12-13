New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Omicron tally has jumped to 38 as more international travellers from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and other states have tested positive for the new variant of the deadly COVID-19. The Centre has urged states and union territories (UTs) to focus on containment zones and ensure that all appropriate COVID-19 protocols, including the usage of masks, are followed.

"Testing and surveillance interventions include ramping up testing and active case search, testing of all ILI and SARI cases through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and retesting by RTPCR of symptomatic RAT negative tests. Strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour at all places and at all times must also be rigorously enforced," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states and UTs.

Omicron, detected first in South Africa in November this year, has sparked fears that it could lead to a third COVID-19 wave in India. Dubbed as a 'variant of concern', experts across the globe, including those at the World Health Organisation (WHO), have claimed that Omicron is more contagious than the Delta strain but less deadly than other variants of COVID-19.

However, experts believe that even if people in India get infected with Omicron, it will be "very mild and most of the time asymptomatic". Speaking to news agency PTI, Rakesh Mishra, former Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), said that India would be able to tackle Omicron if the vaccination coverage is further expanded.

Stressing the need to expand the drive for children, Mishra said that the high rate of 'seropositivity' will keep India in good stead. When asked about a possible third wave in February or March next year, he said that COVID-appropriate behaviour must be followed to ensure that cases do not rise in India again.

Mishra, however, warned of a mild wave if there is laxity in following the safety norms. He also said that "new variants are bound to emerge", noting that an "unexpected" bad strain may emerge in the future.

"Because, India has the advantage of a very high rate of 'seropositivity' of 70, 80 per cent, and in big cities more than 90 per cent people already have antibodies," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, some experts also believe that a booster dose against COVID-19 might help in increasing the amount of circulating antibodies that might provide people extra protection against Omicron. "We don't know how well two doses continue to protect against severe disease," eminent virologist Dr Shahid Jameel told PTI.

On what India should do where majority of population is vaccinated with Covishield, the former head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INASACOG) said it must be ensured that those who got only one dose of Covishield get the second dose in 8-12 weeks instead of 12-16 weeks.

"Carry out lab studies with Omicron to learn how well sera from Indian vaccines of Covaxin and Covishield neutralise the virus. Make a policy on boosters. What vaccines to use? Who should get it? And when? Make a policy and start vaccinating children starting with adolescents," he said.

Jameel said in India, four vaccines can be used as boosters: Covaxin in people who got Covishield and vise versa, DNA vaccine ZyCov-D, Covovax protein vaccine from SII and Corbev ax-E protein vaccine from Biological E.

The Health Ministry told the Lok Sabha last week that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) are considering scientific evidence related to justification for booster doses against the coronavirus.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma