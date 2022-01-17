New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is gearing up to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day this year. Generally, on this day, India witnesses a huge celebration with parades, cultural functions and unfurling the flag, but this year too, functions will be relatively muted due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

As Republic Day is a few days away, here we have brought you some interesting facts about the national flag. You must have heard people saying 'unfurling' national flag on Republic Day and 'hoisting' national flag on Independence Day. However, have you ever wondered what is the difference between the two? If yes, then this article will answer all your questions.

Why do we unfurl the flag on R-Day?

To be noted, Republic Day's flag is tied on the top of the pole to mark the nation's freedom. Whereas, on Independence Day national flag is tied at the bottom and then Prime Minister pulls it up, this is done to mark the historic event of Independence of the country from British rule.

Who unfurls the Republic Day flag?

Not just this, on Republic Day, President unfurls the flag as he is the first citizen of the country, while on Independence Day Prime Minister hoists the flag as the head of the Central government. This is because, during Independence, the Constitution of India did not come into force, and the President, who is the constitutional head, did not take over the office.

Where Republic Day flag is unfurled?

Also, the location of both the events is different, making the event more special. On Republic Day, the national flag is unfurled at Rajpath in New Delhi, followed by parades, the tableau of the states, the President's address to the nation etc. While on Independence Day, the flag is hoisted at the Red Fort in the national capital.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv