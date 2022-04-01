Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Assembly on Friday passed the resolution to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab immediately. The resolution was passed with a complete majority as all parties supported it apart from BJP. This came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented a resolution in the Assembly seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

While presenting the resolution, he accused the Centre of disturbing the balance of Chandigarh administration as well as the common assets. The one-day special session of the Punjab Assembly comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of Chandigarh sparked a political row.

Mann, while moving the resolution, asked the Centre to honour the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution and refrain from taking any step which will disturb the balance of the Chandigarh administration. “Punjab was reorganised through the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 wherein, the state of Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh," the resolution stated.

"Since then a balance was maintained in the administration of common assets like Bhakra Beas Management Board, by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of state of Punjab and state of Haryana. Through many of its recent actions the central government has been trying to upset this balance,” the resolution further stated.

Why the controversy?

The political row over Chandigarh started after the central government advertised the posts of members of BBMB to officers of all states and central government, whereas these posts were traditionally filled up by officers from Punjab and Haryana. Similarly, the Chandigarh administration has always been managed by officers of Punjab and Haryana in a ratio of 60:40.

"However, recently central government has posted officers from outside to Chandigarh and has introduced central civil service rules for employees of Chandigarh administration, which goes completely against the understanding in the past", the resolution stated.

"Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab. In all past precedents whenever a state has been divided, the capital remain with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab," the resolution added.

Union Home Minister Shah's announcement on Sunday last had evoked sharp reactions from the AAP, Congress and SAD leaders, with many of them saying that this was "another big blow to the rights of Punjab" after changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules. CM Mann had said it goes against the Punjab Reorganisation Act and had also said that Punjab will fight for its rightful claim over Chandigarh.

What are the new rules?

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the service conditions of Chandigarh employees will be aligned to that of the Centre. Declaring that the move will benefit employees in a "big way", Shah said women will now be able to get two years of childcare leave while the retirement age of Chandigarh UT employees will increase from 58 to 60 years.

"I want to give a good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way," Shah was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The BBMB, which is a statutory body under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 and manages the water resources of Sutlej and Beas, has a whole-time chairman and two members—a member (irrigation) and a member (power). According to the convention, the member (power) is always from Punjab and the member (irrigation) is from Haryana are selected from a panel of senior engineers. But the changes in the rules for selection criteria allowed anyone to apply for these posts.

Strategic importance of Chandigarh:

At the time of the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, Chandigarh assumed the unique distinction of being the capital of both Punjab and Haryana, even as it was declared a union territory and was placed under the direct control of the Centre. It is also one of the early planned cities in post-independence India and is known for its architecture and urban design.

Chandigarh is also one of those few master-planned cities in the world to combine monumental architecture, cultural growth, and modernisation. The city has one of the highest per capita incomes in the country. The union territory has one of the highest Human Development Index.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan