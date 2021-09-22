September 22 is observed as World Rhino Day across the globe. On the occasion of World Rhino Day, the Assam government will cremate 2,500 rhino horns on Wednesday. Hemant Biswa, Assam Chief Minister will attend the special cremation ceremony.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: September 22 is observed as World Rhino Day across the globe and the Assam government has prepared for something special to celebrate the occasion. To mark World Rhino Day and aware citizens of the significance of Rhinos, the Assam government will cremate approx 2,500 rhino horns in several parts of the state on Wednesday. Stored in state's government treasure, 2,479 rhino horns and other body parts including ivory will be set aflame in public.

With this astonishing move, the Assam government aims to warn poachers about the inefficacy of the illegal wildlife trade. The government also wants to send out a message that the medicinal properties of the Rhino's body are just a myth and poachers should not harm the animal for the mentioned fact.

In a meeting on September 16, the state cabinet took the decision to burn the rhino horns from the state treasuries. The act will be executed in accordance with the Wildlife Act of 1972. A total of 94 rhino horns will be preserved for the archive and 50 will be saved for court cases.

"Rhino horns from Barpeta, Morigan, Barpeta, Mangaldoi, Tezpur Nagaon, BTR, Golaghat, and Kohora have been deposited in the Bokakhat treasury. Tomorrow morning at 6 am we shall take out the horns and from 6.30 am you will them being segregated in stocks to be burnt and those to be preserved. The horns shall be scanned and we have arranged for a webcast so that the world can be a part of it," said MK Yadava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and HoF, Assam Forest Department, as reported by News18.

“We have ensured that even the residual ash of the horns after burning is properly disposed of. As you are aware that in some prevalent medicinal practices in China the ash is believed to be used and thus the smuggling. The ash will be cast in concrete and we have decided to sculpt a life-size rhino of the ash concrete cast. It will take time but the casting shall commence from tomorrow. The rhino shall be treasured in the museum that is planned to come up here.” Yadava said.

The rhino horns to be brunt on the occasion of World Rhino Day in Assam were all seized from poachers and collected from dead rhinos in the state. People can witness the event live as Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have tweeted a link for the cremation.

"Wishing everyone a very happy World Rhino Day 2021! Link for "Ceremonial Destruction of Rhinocerous Horn" is given below, witness the history in making," tweeted Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with State forest minister Parimal Shulklabaidya and other cabinet ministers will take part in the historic event on Wednesday. The event will also witness a prayer service.

One-horned Rhinos found in Assam are the greatest asset of India. In the year 1975, the rhino species were declared endangered after a rise in Rhino poaching in Assam. Assam has the largest population of the one-horn rhino that are found in Manas and Orang National Park and Kaziranga National Park.

