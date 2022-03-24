Delhi/ Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: The traffic movement on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was severely disrupted on Wednesday due to a protest by the Ahir community, demanding the creation of an 'Ahir Regiment' in the Indian Army. The protest was led by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha (SARM), which claims to have the support of several political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The SARM has accused the Centre of backtracking on its promise made five years ago of creating an 'Ahir regiment' in the Army. "They took our votes and promised an Ahir regiment in return but have backtracked now. We want it (regiment), our leaders want it and they will have to give it," news agency PTI quoted morcha member Manoj Mokalwas as saying.

What are the demands of the Ahir community?

The Ahir community - which is prominent in the Ahirwal region - wants an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army for their "honour and rights". They argue that caste-based regiments for Rajputs, Jats, Sikhs, Gorkhas, and Garhwals have existed in the Army for a long.

Speaking to a leading English daily, SARM founder Manoj Yadav President's Bodyguard (PBG) is also opened only for Rajputs, Jats, and Sikh regiments.

"This is a demand for the rights for Yadav’s across the country. The Ahir community has given sacrifices in all the wars and they have won several gallantry awards. In the battle of Rezang La in 1962, out of 120 casualties, 114 were Ahirs. It is unfortunate that Ahirs have not got the recognition like other communities," he told The Indian Express.

A similar protest was also launched in 2018. However, the protest ended after politicians provided them an assurance. Notably, several politicians support the demands of the Ahir community.

"I extend full support to the demand of Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army. I have also raised the demand in parliament and until a positive decision is taken, I will stand with you in every fight from road to Parliament," Congress MP Deepender Hooda was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What does the Indian Army say?

There is no official statement from the Indian Army yet. However, former Army officials are against the idea of "pure caste" regiments, noting that they were created by the Britishers to keep Indians divided after the revolt of 1857.

However, some of the former Army officials believe that the "Ahir community's demand needs must be recognised in some form or the other." "Regiments like the Punjab regiment, the Dogra regiment, and the Sikh regiment were formed earlier, but in the post-independence period, most regiments have been mixed-class ones," The Quint quoted a former Army officer as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma