Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala is a result of an inter-gang rivalry, said the Punjab Police in a late-night presser on Sunday, adding that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar are responsible for the murder of the singer-turned-politician.

"Prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi group and the Lucky Patial group," Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. "The Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moosewala's murder citing it be the retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera."

A social media post of Brar has also gone viral on social media in which the gangster took responsibility of Moosewala's murder and claimed that the singer-turned-politician was involved in the killing of his aide Vikramjit Singh Middukhera.

"Moose Wala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murders, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moosewala was working against us," he said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Moosewala's killing has brought the limelight on Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. The two have been involved in many notorious acts in Punjab and have often been blamed for the gang war in the state. Let's have a look at the two of them:

Goldy Brar alias Satinder Singh is a Canada-based gangster wanted by authorities in several cases. He is considered to be a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan since 2017.

Brar was also involved in the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan after which an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him by a court in Punjab's Faridpur.

Brar was also involved in a double murder case in Gurugram.

On May 2 this year, the Punjab Police arrested three associates of Brar and Bishnoi - Lovepreet Singh alias Sachin, Balkaran alias Vicky, and Himmatveer Singh Gill - from Bathinda. The three were involved in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking. According to reports, they were also planning to carrying out an attack on a businessman from the Malwa region.

Brar and Bishnoi had also planned an attack on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to "avenge the killing of blackbucks" in 2018. It should be noted that Lawrence Bishnoi belongs to the Bishnoi community, which considers blackbucks to be sacred.

Bishnoi's close aide Sampat Nehra had revealed the gangster had planned to target Salman. Following this, the Mumbai Police had beefed up the security of Khan.

Talking about Vikramjit Singh Middukhera or Vicky Middukhera, he was a youth Akali Dal leader, who was shot dead in August 2021 in Mohali. Middukhera was the president of Akali Dal's student wing Student Organisation of India (SOI) and helped it win the Panjab University Students' Union elections in 2015.

Media reports claim that Moosewala's manager Shagunpreet Singh hired members of Kaushal gang to murder Middukhera.

