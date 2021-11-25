New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (November 25) will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Jewar. The foundation stone laying ceremony will take place at 1 pm. The project is said to significantly boost commerce, connectivity, and tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

“25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity, and tourism,” PM Modi tweeted yesterday.

First proposed in 2001 by the then CM Rajanth Singh, Noida International Airport is Asia’s biggest airport. It is said to generate employment opportunities for thousands of people. A total of 1,324 hectares have been acquired for the project in the first phase.

”It will be Asia’s biggest airport and create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people. There were only two airports in Uttar Pradesh for the last 70 years but now Jewar airport will be the 10th airport to be built in the state in last seven years. Soon we will see 17 airports in the state. Previously, only 25 destinations were covered but now 80 destinations are covered’, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said.

The Noida International Airport airport is strategically located to serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas. Once functional, the airport will be listed among the world’s largest airports. It is compared with Saudi Arabia's King Fahd Airport, the world’s biggest airport by size.

The airport will have six runways once all its expansions are completed which means the airport in Noida will compete with runways in Amsterdam, Detroit, Boston, and Denver.

Here is a list of other large airports around Asia and the world:

Airport Area King Fahd International Airport (DMM), Dammam, Saudi Arabia 776 (Sq.km) Denver International Airport (DEN), USA 136 (Sq.km) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), USA 70 (Sq.km) Orlando International Airport (MCO), USA 54 (Sq.km) Washington Dulles International Airport, USA 49 (Sq.km) Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), China 47 (Sq.km) Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), China 40 (Sq.km) Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Indonesia 32 (Sq.km) Airports in India Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi 21 (Sq.km) Noida Internation Airport, Jewar 51 (Sq.km)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha