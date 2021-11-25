New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (November 25) will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Jewar. The foundation stone laying ceremony will take place at 1 pm. The project is said to significantly boost commerce, connectivity, and tourism in Uttar Pradesh.
“25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity, and tourism,” PM Modi tweeted yesterday.
First proposed in 2001 by the then CM Rajanth Singh, Noida International Airport is Asia’s biggest airport. It is said to generate employment opportunities for thousands of people. A total of 1,324 hectares have been acquired for the project in the first phase.
”It will be Asia’s biggest airport and create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people. There were only two airports in Uttar Pradesh for the last 70 years but now Jewar airport will be the 10th airport to be built in the state in last seven years. Soon we will see 17 airports in the state. Previously, only 25 destinations were covered but now 80 destinations are covered’, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said.
The Noida International Airport airport is strategically located to serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas. Once functional, the airport will be listed among the world’s largest airports. It is compared with Saudi Arabia's King Fahd Airport, the world’s biggest airport by size.
The airport will have six runways once all its expansions are completed which means the airport in Noida will compete with runways in Amsterdam, Detroit, Boston, and Denver.
Here is a list of other large airports around Asia and the world:
|Airport
|Area
|King Fahd International Airport (DMM), Dammam, Saudi Arabia
|776 (Sq.km)
|Denver International Airport (DEN), USA
|
136 (Sq.km)
|Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), USA
|70 (Sq.km)
|Orlando International Airport (MCO), USA
|54 (Sq.km)
|Washington Dulles International Airport, USA
|49 (Sq.km)
|Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), China
|47 (Sq.km)
|Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), China
|40 (Sq.km)
|Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Indonesia
|32 (Sq.km)
|Airports in India
|Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi
|21 (Sq.km)
|Noida Internation Airport, Jewar
|51 (Sq.km)
Posted By: Sugandha Jha
