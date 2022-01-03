New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Last month, a yellow alert was issued in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the national capital's COVID-19 positivity rate crossed the 0.5 per cent mark. Under this, a night curfew was imposed and all schools, colleges, movie theatres and gyms were shut down.

However, despite the curbs, the city-state has continued to see a spike in cases. On Sunday, 3,194 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Delhi with the positivity rate rising to 4.59 per cent. If the cases continue to rise and the positivity rate crosses the 5 per cent mark, a red alert under GRAP would be imposed in Delhi.

Under the red alert, a total curfew - both night and weekend - will be imposed and all shops, including those in residential areas, will be closed. Besides, schools, colleges, shopping malls, sports complexes, spas, parks and cinema halls will also be shut.

All kinds of social, political, cultural, religious and sports gatherings were also be prohibited. However, in wedding functions and funerals, a maximum of 15 people would be allowed.

Delhi metro, as per the measures, will also be shut down and public buses will have to operate with 50 per cent of their capacity. Auto-rickshaws and cabs at most would be allowed to ferry just two passengers.

All offices will also be shut and asked to work from home (WFH). However, offices dealing in essential services would be allowed to operate with 100 per cent strength.

The huge spike in fresh cases in the last few days in Delhi is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the city.

However, on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people not to panic as most patients are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms and do not need hospitalisation.

He also presented data to show that despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, oxygen bed occupancy is less than one per cent in hospitals and is very low as compared to the deadly second wave of coronavirus in April last year.

"Currently, the number of active cases in the city is 6,360 and today (Sunday) 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported. All cases are mild and in most of them patients don't need hospitalisation," he said.

"There has been no major change in this number over the last three days which means no new patient required oxygen. If the need arises, the Delhi government is prepared with 37,000 such beds."

