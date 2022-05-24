Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Going forward with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "zero corruption" policy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked his Health Minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet over corruption charges. Following Mann's instructions, a case was registered against Singla, who has been sent to police remand till May 27.

Mann later in a video message said Singla has admitted to his alleged wrongdoings, calling his decision "historic". "I will not tolerate corruption of a single rupee. We want to turn Punjab into a corruption-free state," Mann was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What were the corruption charges against Singla?

In his video message, Mann said that 52-year-old Singla had allegedly demanded a "one per cent commission" in tenders and purchases of his department.

"A case was brought to my notice in which one minister in my government was demanding a one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department. I took this case very seriously," Mann said.

How Singla was caught?

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said Mann was first informed about Singla's wrongdoings 10 days ago by an official. They said Mann had assured him that he was with him and that he does not need to fear anyone.

Later, an operation was conducted with the help of the official after which it came to the fore that Singla and his aides were demanding a "one percent commission". According to PTI sources, an audio recording was also made which purportedly implicates Singla.

How AAP leaders reacted to Singla's sacking?

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal hailed Mann, saying corruption is a betrayal with the country. "We are proud of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann who immediately removed his minister found involved in corruption," he tweeted.

Raghav Chadha, AAP MP from Punjab, also lauded Mann and said that his party has zero tolerance towards corruption

"Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage & uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION. Commendable decision by CM @BhagwantMann," he tweeted.

Who is Vijay Singla?

Singla took the oath of office two months after the AAP swept the Punjab polls, winning 92 seats in the 117-member legislative assembly. He is a dental surgeon.

An MLA from the Mansa assembly constituency, Singla had defeated Congress' Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, in the Punjab polls.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma