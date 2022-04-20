New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As a part of the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort and release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on Thursday.

PM Modi's address, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), will likely begin around 9.15 pm. By delivering a speech at 9.15 pm from Red Fort, PM Modi will become India's first and only prime minister to address the nation from the Mughal-era monument after sunset.

Why is PM Modi addressing the nation on Parkash Purab from Red Fort?

PM Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday. The event, which will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, is organised by the Centre and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event, the PMO said, will see the participation of ragis and children from different parts of the country. A grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur will also be organised, along with the traditional martial art of Sikhs 'Gatka'.

"The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history," said the PMO.

"He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb."

Why PM Modi's address is significant?

PM Modi's Thursday's address is significant because Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had ordered the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur and his from Red Fort in 1675 for his support to the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits.

First, Guru Tegh Bahadur's colleagues - Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Dayal Das, and Bhai Sati Das - were tortured to death in front of him. Thereafter, Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly beheaded in Chandni Chowk, which is near the Red Fort.

Who was Guru Tegh Bahadur?

Born on April 21, 1621, in Punjab's Amritsar, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of Sikhism. Considered a principled and fearless warrior, Guru Tegh Bahadur - who also had the knowledge about Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas - got his name from Guru Hargobind following the valour he showed in a battle with the Mughals. He has contributed 115 hymns to the Guru Granth Sahib, the main text of Sikhism.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma