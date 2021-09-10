The ELF, which will connect villages of Barmer and Jalore districts, will help the Indian Armed Forces maintain vigilance at the Indo-Pak border, said the Centre.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) on National Highway 925 which connects Barmer and Jalore districts of Rajasthan. This is the first time that a National Highway will be used for the emergency landing of aircraft for the IAF.

Rajnath, while inaugurating the ELF, said that India has sent a strong message to its neighbour that will "protect its integrity and sovereignty at all costs". "The creation of this emergency landing field also instils enthusiasm in the mind, and confidence about the country’s safety. So today is a special day for all of us. By constructing this field, just a few steps before the international border, we have proved how prepared we are to protect national security," he had said.

Why the Emergency Landing Facility in Rajasthan is strategically important for India?

The ELF, which will connect villages of Barmer and Jalore districts, will help the Indian Armed Forces maintain vigilance at the Indo-Pak border, said the Centre. It also said that it will strengthen the basic infrastructure of the country.

The Centre has also said that the ELF, which was constructed in a time span of 19 months, will also be used for smooth flow of road traffic. It also said that it will further strengthen the country's security in protecting the strategically important borders.

"This project will improve connectivity between villages of Barmer and Jalore districts located on the international borders. The stretch is located in the western border area will facilitate the vigilance of the Indian Army as well as strengthen the basic infrastructure of the country," it said in an official statement.

Feature of the Emergency Landing Facility in Rajasthan:

The ELF, which was constructed under the supervision of the IAF and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), will be able to facilitate the landing of all types of aircraft of IAF.

The Centre said that it has developed a three kilometers section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A from Km. 41/430 to Km. 44/430 as the ELF, which is part of the newly developed two-lane paved shoulder of Gagariya-Bakhasar and Satta-Gandhav Section having a total length of 196.97 kilometers and costing of Rs 765.52 crores under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Apart from this ELF, three helipads (size 100 x 30 meters each) have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania and Bakhasar villages in this project according to the requirements of the Air Force or Indian Army, which will be the basis for strengthening the security network on the western international border of the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma