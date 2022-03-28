New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Boosting the country's defences, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday conducted two successful flight tests of the Indian Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur. The tests, the Defence Ministry said, were conducted as a part of the live firing trials against high-speed aerial targets.

"The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them completely, registering direct hits at both the ranges. The first launch was to intercept a medium altitude long range target and second launch was for proving the capability of a low altitude short range target," said the Defence Ministry in a release.

Later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and Indian Army for the successful flight tests of MRSAM. Rajnath said the tests establish the capability of the weapon system in intercepting targets at critical ranges.

What is the MRSAM developed by the DRDO?

The MRSAM is a Surface-to-Air Missile that has been developed by the DRDO along with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to replace the ageing air defence systems of the Indian Army. It comprises a mobile launcher system and a multi-function radar.

The MRSAM, which also has an Air Force and Navy variants, can launch eight canisterised missiles. The missiles - with 4.5 metre length and 275 kg weight - could be launched in a single mode or in ripple firing mode.

A radar would be used to track the missile's track and identify it's targets. It will pass all the necessary details to the Commander, who will be responsible for making the final decision about the launch.

"The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from DRDO and Indian Army," the Defence Ministry said after the tests.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma